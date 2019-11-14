  • search
    Mamata asks centre to send team to visit ‘Bulbul’ hit areas

    Kolkata, Nov 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has asked Centre to send teams to visit the areas of West Bengal affected by the Cyclone 'Bulbul'.

    According to reports, on Wednesday when Union minister of state for environment and forests Babul Supriyo was on his way to visit the cyclone-hit areas to take stock of the ground situation he was asked to go back by a group of people. He faced strong protest by the locals of the South 24 Parganas district.

    Villagers make through a flooded area following cyclone Bulbul
    Earlier, both Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Chief Minister of the state, she was assure with all kind of help from the Centre. Cyclone Bulbul have hit the state on November 9 and affected many areas in the state.

    WB incurs loss of nearly Rs 50,000 cr due to cyclone 'Bulbul': Mamata

    On Monday, Mamata conducted an aerial survey of cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas in North 24 Parganas.

    The WB CM said that the state incurred a loss that might go up to Rs 50,000 crore, due to this natural calamity.

    On Wednesday, she handed over a cheque of Rs 2.4 lakh each to the bereaved family members of five people who lost their lives in the cyclone 'Bulbul'.

    Cyclone Bulbul: PM Modi speaks to Mamata, assures all possible assistance

    At least five people have been killed and more than four lakhs facing extensive damage in the state due to Cyclone Bulbul, on Novemeber 9. Farmers are reportedly worried as their corps are damaged and some properties are also affected in this natural calamity, many people are still missing from rural Bengal where Bulbul affected more.

