Mamata announces grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee of Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Sep 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state.

Announcing a slew of doles for around 37,000 Durga Puja committees in the state, Banerjee said that the fire brigade, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), other civic bodies, municipalities and panchayats will not charge any money or tax for their services from the puja organisers.

Mamata lauds suspended oppn MPs, seeks 'greater alliance' for fight against farm bills

"Due to the COVID pandemic, it has been a tough time for all of us. We have decided to provide Rs 50,000 grant to each Durga Puja committee of the state. We have also decided that CESC and the state electricity board will give 50 per cent waiver for the puja committees," she said addressing the Durga Puja Coordination meeting here.

Banerjee asked the committees to prepare open-air marquees in view of the contagion and ensure that pandal hoppers wear masks.

The chief minister also announced a one time grant of Rs 2,000 for 75,000 hawkers of the state as they had faced a difficult time due to the lockdown.