Mamata gives in to doctors' demand, agrees to live coverage of meeting

Kolkata, June 17: Agitating junior doctors on strike at NRS hospital in Kolkata are on their way to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna​, the state Secretariat. The doctors cheered as their vehicles left the hospital premises. The meeting between Mamata and doctors will take place on Monday afternoon post 3 pm.

The chief minister consented to live coverage of her meeting with the doctors on strike. The time of the meeting at the Secretariat has not been confirmed yet.

"We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the Chief Minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," the doctors said.

Doctors continue to hold protest, all non-essential services crippled

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee has finally agreed to meet the protesting junior doctors of NRS hospital in Kolkata in the presence of media. Earlier, she had said she was not comfortable with holding the meeting with reporters present, but the protesting doctors were firm on their demand, as reported by News18.

A letter the principal of the medical college and hospital received from the Additional Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government said the chief minister had also agreed to meet four representatives of medical colleges in Kolkata, as opposed to the two invited earlier, the report added.

The Junior doctors have been protesting and demanding security for them since a colleague was attacked by the family members of a deceased patient.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have agreed to a meeting at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat at 3 pm. "The Chief Minister has agreed for the meeting tomorrow. We have invited two representatives from each medical college and hospital," a state government source told PTI.

Banerjee, however, is not "comfortable" with their proposal of media presence inside the meeting venue, he said.

Now junior doctors in Telangana warn of strike

"The meeting could either be held at the auditorium or at the chief minister's office. We have passed on this message to the junior doctors," the source said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked states to consider enacting a specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.