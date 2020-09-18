Malware targets 100 govt computers in major breach, email from Bengaluru firm is suspect

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: In a major security breach, more than 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), were compromised in early September after a major security breach.

According to the reports, an employee at MeitY said he was unable to access his email and that there was something amiss.

The Delhi Police have registered a case on the complaint of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) about a suspected malware attack after one of its staffers faced difficulty in accessing his official email account on a computer.

An email was sent to the official ID of an NIC staffer and when the receiver clicked on the link, it appeared that malware had set in on that particular computer, a senior police officer said, adding the NIC claimed there is no loss of data.

The FIR was registered in the first week of September on the complaint of the NIC, following which the Delhi Police investigated the matter and has identified the source, he said.

However, police said they cannot disclose the source yet as they are proceeding further in their investigation.

The reports being carried in certain sections of the media about widespread cyber intrusion involving high offices are unsubstantiated and do not reflect the current stage of investigation, police said in a statement.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is providing network backbone and e-governance support to central and state governments, UT administrations, districts and other government bodies.

In a statement, Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said, "A government employee had recently reported that he was having difficulty in accessing his official email account by the NIC which was lying unused for some weeks."

"It was found by the NIC that there was an attempted breach by unidentified cyber actors -- a kind of regular activity over cyberspace which was, however, detected by its robust cybersecurity systems," he added.

Mittal said as an abundant precaution, a formal investigation into the matter has been launched and a case registered at the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

According to news agency PTI, in June, days after the Galwan incident, the Telecom Department told state-run firms MSNL and BSNL to avoid using Chinese equipment in upgrading their 4G facilities.

Allegations that Chinese firms operating in foreign countries are secretly spying on citizens of those nations have also been made by the US, which put Huawei on a blacklist in May citing national security concerns.