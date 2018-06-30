Mallya summoned to court on Aug 27 under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act

Mumbai, June 30: A special court has summoned former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27. The order was passed under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The court is deciding on whether to declare Mallya as an economic offender or not. Mallya became the first test case for the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The Enforcement Directorate had moved the designated court seeking to declare Mallya as a fugitive.

If the court declares him a fugitive, then it would pave the way to attach assets to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore, the amount Mallya owns the banks. The new law empowers the agency to seize Mallya's assets without the trial commencing.

The law states that the procedure cannot be challenged in any court of law. However if Mallya wants to challenge the proceedings, then he would have to come down to India first and then seek legal recourse.

As per the law, if a person is declared a fugitive, then he or she is given six weeks time to present themselves before the court. If the person fails to do so, then the agency can go ahead with the seizures.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance was cleared in April, by the Union Cabinet. The law specifically deals with economic offenders who have fled the country. The law gives the agencies the upper hand to seize assets without legal hurdles in a bid to recover the money the fugitives owes.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day