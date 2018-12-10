Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
BSP00
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
IND00
OTH00
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
IND00
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS00
AIMIM00
BJP00
OTH00
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
CONG00
MNF00
MPC00
OTH00
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mallya ordered to be extradited: How long before he is in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Westminster Magistrate's court has delivered its verdict and has said that Vijay Mallya will be extradited. While there is ample reason to rejoice, there are still a few more legal remedies available for Mallya, which could delay the extradition a bit.

    Mallya ordered to be extradited: How long before he is in India

    With the Chief Magistrate Judge, Emma Arbuthnot passing this order, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid will now pass the order based on the verdict. Both sides now have 14 days to file an appeal.

    The court while ordering that his liable to be extradited also recommended the same to the Home Secretary. An extradition cannot take place unless and until the Home Secretary signs it off. There have been instances in the past where the signing has been delayed. In the Tiger Hanif case, despite a representation being made in 2013, the Home Secretary is yet to take a decision on the same.

    Also Read | How CBI won the battle against Vijay Mallya in the UK

    Mallya will now challenge this decision before a local court. He can also move the higher courts in this regard. If he loses all these remedies, he can make a representation to the Home Secretary. In the Hanif case, he has also decided to move the European Court of Human Rights against his extradition.

    While the track record where extraditions are concerned are nothing to tom-tom about, especially when it comes to the UK, the Mallya case is a huge victory for India.

    Also Read | UK court orders Vijay Mallya's extradition

    There are 131 extradition requests made by India pending with the UK. In almost all the cases, the accused persons have told the UK authorities that there is either a political vendetta against them or the chances of them being tortured by the Indian police is high.

    Courts in the UK which are approached by such persons have not been entirely helpful either. Even if the government is considering the extradition request, the courts normally come in the way.

    Also Read | Not stolen anyone's money: Vijay Mallya

    The courts in the UK often take a lenient view towards the accused petitioners who claim that they would be tortured. Further the courts also consider seriously when the petitioner alleges that cases had been slapped against him or her out of political vendetta. However in the Mallya case, India has successfully managed to fight off these allegations.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya uk court cbi bank fraud enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue