  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mallya faces bankruptcy proceedings in UK court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: In fresh trouble for Vijay Mallya is facing bankruptcy proceedings in a London court brought by the State Bank of India and 12 other lenders seeking to recover 1.145 billion pounds, which was given as loan to Kingfisher Airlines.

    Mallya faces bankruptcy proceedings in UK court
    Vijay Mallya

    The lenders had won in the commercial court of the high court on May 8, when Mallya's applications to set aside a ruling of India's Debt Recovery Tribunal. In June the business and property court of the high court allowed searches and seizure of goods at his two properties. However his legal team argued that the ruling did not have the effect of triggering any enforcement.

    Also Read | India seeks UK help in extradition of Mallya, Lalit Modi

    This action by the SBI relates to declaring Mallya bankrupt as part of the efforts to seize his assets in the UK to recover loans. Mallya would however contest the action sating that the same is not sustainable.

    Mallya, it may be recalled had last week lost his bid to prevent extradition to India. He was given 14 days to appeal against the ruling, which is now before the Home Secretary as per the provisions laid down in the UK Extradition Act of 2003.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya uk court kingfisher airlines cbi

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 6:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue