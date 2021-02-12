YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mallikarjun Kharge to replace Ghulam Nabi as Leader of Opposition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha replacing another veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. Congress has informed the Rajya Sabha chairman on the appointment.

    Mallikarjun Kharge to replace Ghulam Nabi as Leader of Opposition

    The Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the post of Leader of Opposition after Azad's retirement, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

    The post will fall vacant after Azad's tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ends on February 15. Azad is a member of the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, which does not have an Assembly currently after it was made a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

    Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, was the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The grand old party could not get the leader of opposition's post in the previous and the current Lok Sabha as its numbers were less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total number of seats in the Lower House for claiming the post.

    More MALLIKARJUN KHARGE News

    Read more about:

    mallikarjun kharge

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X