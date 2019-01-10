Mallikarjun Kharge a serial dissenter? So claims BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: Taking a jibe at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's dissent, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that Kharge has 'amazing consistency'.

The Congress leader had opposed Alok Verma's appointment as the CBI chief in 2014 and now he has opposed Verma's sacking.

Taking to twitter Piyush Goyal reiterated the stand of Congress party between the on-going internal war between then CBI chiefs Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana in October.

Indeed, Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge is a man of amazing consistency.



When Shri Alok Verma was appointed CBI chief by the selection committee, he dissented.



Now, when Shri Alok Verma has been removed by the same Selection Committee, he has dissented. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 10, 2019

He said, "When Shri Alok Verma was appointed CBI chief by the selection committee, he dissented. Now, when Shri Alok Verma has been removed by the same Selection Committee, he has dissented."

After the selection panel headed by PM Narendra Modi sacked Alok Verma as the CBI chief on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has given a six-page long dissent note on it. He was a part of the three-member selection panel.

Also Read Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by selection panel

In the note, he has listed the allegations against Alok Verma vis-a-vis the CVC findings. He had demanded that not only Verma be reinstated by the panel but also that he should be given extra 77 days long tenure.

He also demanded an independent investigation into his removal based on the earlier order which was passed on October 23.