  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mallikarjun Kharge a serial dissenter? So claims BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Taking a jibe at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's dissent, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that Kharge has 'amazing consistency'.
    The Congress leader had opposed Alok Verma's appointment as the CBI chief in 2014 and now he has opposed Verma's sacking.

    Piyush Goyal

    Taking to twitter Piyush Goyal reiterated the stand of Congress party between the on-going internal war between then CBI chiefs Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana in October.

    He said, "When Shri Alok Verma was appointed CBI chief by the selection committee, he dissented. Now, when Shri Alok Verma has been removed by the same Selection Committee, he has dissented."

    After the selection panel headed by PM Narendra Modi sacked Alok Verma as the CBI chief on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has given a six-page long dissent note on it. He was a part of the three-member selection panel.

    Also Read Alok Verma removed as CBI chief by selection panel

    In the note, he has listed the allegations against Alok Verma vis-a-vis the CVC findings. He had demanded that not only Verma be reinstated by the panel but also that he should be given extra 77 days long tenure.

    He also demanded an independent investigation into his removal based on the earlier order which was passed on October 23.

    Read more about:

    mallikarjun kharge cbi alok verma piyush goyal

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 23:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue