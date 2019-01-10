  • search
    Mallikarjun Kharge gives dissent note on Alok Verma's removal as CBI chief

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 10: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday gave a dissent note during a meeting of the high-profile panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against its decision to shunt out CBI Director Alok Verma, two days after he was reinstated by a Supreme Court verdict.

    According to sources, Kharge said during the meeting that Verma, who was sent on a forced leave, should not be penalised and be given an extension of 77 days for which he was not allowed to attend the office.

    This is the second time Kharge has objected to Verma's removal.

    The three-member panel also included A K Sikri as a nominee of the Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

    Verma has been removed from the high-profile post on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty, making him the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action, officials said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 21:14 [IST]
