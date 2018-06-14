'Malicious and motivated': India rejects UN report on human rights violation in Kashmir

India on Thursday rejected a UN report alleging human rights violations in Kashmir as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated".

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative". It violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

"India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report, said the official spokesperson in response to a question on the report by the UN commission.

"It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information. It is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative," it added.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations released the first of its kind report on alleged human rights violations in both "Indian-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir" and sought an international inquiry into these abuses.

The global human rights watch body also asked Pakistan to end its "misuse" of anti-terror legislation to persecute peaceful activists and quash dissent.

Asserting that there was an "urgent need" to address the past and ongoing human rights violations, the report said, "any resolution to the political situation in Kashmir should entail a commitment to ending the cycles of violence and accountability for past and current human rights violations."

The report said, "the people on both sides of the Line of Control have been detrimentally impacted and suffer from limitations or denial of a range of human rights."

The UN "Report on the Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir: Developments in the Indian State of J-K from June 2016 to April 2018, and General Human Rights Concerns in Azad J-K and Gilgit-Baltistan" also noted since the late 1980s, "a variety of armed groups has been actively operating in the Indian state of J-K."

The report also talked about killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani by the Indian forces which triggered unprecedented protests in the Valley during this period.

There has been documented evidence of these groups committing a wide range of human rights abuses, including kidnappings and killings of civilians and sexual violence, it added.

This is for the first time the UNHRC has issued a report on the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and PoK.

