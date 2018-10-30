  • search

Malegaon blasts case: Purohit's plea rejected, all seven accused charged for terror conspiracy

    Mumbai, Oct 30: Rejecting prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit's to defer the framing of charges, the NIA court on Tuesday (October 30) charged all the seven accused for terror conspiracy.

    Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit had sought adjournment on framing of charges against him in connection with the case. His lawyer had filed an application stating that Lt Col Purohit will be appealing in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court ruling which had refused to stay framing of charges by the trial court.

    NIA court rejected Lt Col Purohit's plea of deferring the framing of charges and said that the charges are ready. The NIA court court went ahead with the framing of charges and charged all the seven accused for terror conspiracy.

    The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for November 2.

    File photo of Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit
    The bench had yesterday (October 29) refused Purohit's request for staying the proceedings in the trial court, noting that in the past, both the Supreme Court and the Bombay HC had passed orders directing the trial court to expedite the hearing in the case.

    Also Read | 2008 Malegaon blast case: Discharge application pleas of 2 accused submitted

    Purohit had last week moved the Court against the order of the special NIA court that had rejected his challenge to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sanctions.

    The trial court, the special NIA court in the present case, is scheduled to begin framing of charges against Purohit and other accused Tuesday.

    Six persons were killed and over a 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a power loom town located about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

    Also Read | Bombay High Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Major Ramesh Upadhyay

    Besides Purohit, the other accused case are Pragya Singh Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

