Malegaon 2008 blast accuse Samir Kulkarni provided with armed security

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Pune, Oct 30: One of the accused Samir Kulkarni has been provided armed security guard from today, at his residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune in Maharashtra.

The blast took place on September 29, 2008 near a mosque in Malegaon town in Maharashtra Nashik district. Six people were killed in it while around 100 people were injured.

Kulkarni, a printing press employee from Bhopal, was arrested soon after the blast. According to the prosecution, he was alleged to have arranged chemicals used in the blast.

However, in 2017 the court granted Kulkarni bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 on the grounds of parity, as several other accused in the case including Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and retired Army Major Ramesh Upadhyay were already been given bail then.