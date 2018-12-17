  • search
    Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrives in India; to meet Modi today

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Maldives' new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived on a three-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

    Solih, who surprisingly defeated Maldivian strongman Abdulla Yameen in polls in September, arrived here this afternoon on his first foreign visit after assuming office and was received by Union minister Hardeep S Puri.

    Solih will hold talks with Modi on Monday after a ceremonial reception. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind the same day.

    Solih will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Solih, who is accompanied by his wife Fazna Ahmed, will visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday before heading back to Maldives.

    Solih's visit comes about a month after Prime Minister Modi attended his swearing-in ceremony. Modi had said in Maldives that he was looking forward to working closely with Solih and both the leaders expressed confidence in the renewal of the close ties and friendship between the two countries, which was briefly interrupted by political turmoil in the Indian Ocean island nation.

    Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated further after Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 this year. India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted for 45 days.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 9:42 [IST]
