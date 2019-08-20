Malaysia bans Zakir Naik from giving speeches in interest of national security

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik has been banned from giving speeches in Malaysia. The police according to the media in Malaysia had taken this action in the interest of national security.

Malay Mail, while quoting Royal Malaysia Police head of communication Datuk Asmawati said that such an order had been passed and given to all police continents. This was done in the interest of national security and to preserve racial harmony.

Zakir Naik had been summoned for a second time by Malaysian authorities over his alleged racial remarks against Hindus and Chinese, hours after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the controversial Indian televangelist that he is not allowed to participate in political activities in the country.

Law catching up to Zakir Naik, as he is summoned again by Malaysia authorities

The official Bernama news agency reported on Monday that Naik, wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, has been called for the second time to have his statement recorded at Bukit Aman, The Royal Malaysia Police Headquarters.

Zakir is scheduled to arrive at Bukit Aman to resume giving his statement under Section 504 of the Penal Code for the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, according to CID director Huzir Mohamed.

The 53-year-old preacher, who is a permanent resident in Muslim-majority Malaysia, had his statement recorded for the first time on August 16, the report said.

Naik is alleged to have made controversial remarks against Malaysian Hindus and Malaysian Chinese during a talk in Kota Baru on August 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

Responding to calls for his deportation from Malaysia, Zaik had suggested that Malaysian Chinese should leave the country first as they were "old guests."

He also said that ethnic Hindus in Malaysia enjoyed "100 times more rights" than Muslims in India and that they believed in the Indian government more than the Malaysian one, media reports said.

Reacting to Naik's controversial comments, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir on Sunday said it was "quite clear" that Naik wanted to participate in racial politics.

"He is stirring up racial feelings. The police will have to investigate whether it is causing tension; obviously, it is," he said.

Mahathir added that as a permanent resident, Naik was not allowed to participate in politics.

"You can preach (religiously). But he wasn't doing that," he said.

"He was talking about Chinese going back to China and Indians going back to India. I have never said such things. But he did. That is politics," the annoyed Malaysian prime minister said.

Zakir Naik could end up losing PR status in Malaysia

Meanwhile, more Malaysian provinces have banned Naik from making public speeches.

On Monday, Melaka became the latest state to ban his speeches.

Naik has been banned from speaking in Melaka, said the Malaysian state's chief minister Adly Zahari.

Adly said the state government wants to avoid any issue that could strain ties between races, the Star reported on Monday.