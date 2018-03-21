Kerala High Court on Wednesday postponed a plea filed by accused actor Dileep, who is charged as the eighth accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case, asking for the visuals of the victim's assault, to next Monday, on demand of the prosecution as well as the counsel of Dileep. Both asked for more time for the trial.

Dileep had moved the court demanding access to the visuals of the alleged assault on the actress in a moving car in February 2017, Manorama reported. However, the court rejected his plea, saying that only the Kerala High Court can decide whether a copy of the visuals can be given to the accused or not.

The complainant has filed a petition asking for a special court with a female judge to conduct the trial in the case. She has also asked for the court proceedings to be held in-camera.

In February 2017, a group of men allegedly waylaid the woman's vehicle in Ernakulam district's Angamaly. The men allegedly held her hostage for over two hours in the moving vehicle while they assaulted her and took photographs of her.

Reports said that Dileep, who was arrested in July, had planned the attack on the actress as payback for a personal grudge. He was granted bail on October 3.

According to the chargesheet, there is circumstantial evidence that Dileep had conspired with Suni to abduct and sexually assault the actress. He has reportedly been booked under 17 sections of the Indian Penal Code.

