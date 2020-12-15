Kerala local body polls 2020: Left front is going to achieve an iconic victory in the polls, says CM

Malayalam Actor Dileep’s Case: SC rejects Kerala govt's plea to change woman judge

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to admit Kerala government's request to change a woman judge in a trial court hearing the case against actor Dileep, an accused in the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of an actor.

The state government had alleged bias by the trial court judge while recording cross-examination of witnesses in the case. However, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar found no ground and said that such allegations by the government will affect the morale of the judge.

"You have picked up one statement of the judge to allege bias. What circumstances were created for making such statements...much depends on that. Where is the question of bias?" asked the bench.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people.

Actor Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out onbail later.