    Making your home-delivery coronavirus proof: Here is how

    New Delhi, Apr 03: There are several reports that suggest that coronavirus could spread in various kinds of ways.

    There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is transmitted through food. This is because cooking kills the virus. However that is not the case with the food packaging. You would be ordering food online and the food packaging could become the carrier. There is still no evidence regarding this, but it would be better to be safe.

    It is said that the virus can last on a surface for 72 hours. This would mean that storing the packaged food for 72 hours before using them could eliminate the risk.

    In the case of a takeaway, wiping the container with bleach will mitigate the risk of the infection. However before using bleach do follow the mixing instructions given on the bottle.

    Wiping over surfaces with simple diluted household bleach will inactivate the virus within a minute says Dr. James Gill of the Warwick Medical School. It would also be advisable to practice contactless delivery. Instruct the delivery person to leave the food at your door and ring the bell.

    How Tablighi Jamaat has become the super spreader of the coronavirus

    You could also empty the contents into a clean container and then dispose off the packaging. However ensure that you wash your hands for 20 seconds, before you eat your food.

    For raw or fresh food such as vegetables and fruits, it would be advisable to wash them under running water and leaving them to dry. In the case of other food such as pizza, it would be a good idea to re-heat it for two minutes, before you eat it.

    Friday, April 3, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
