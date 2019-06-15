'Making India $5 trillion economy by 2020 'challenging but achievable': PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 15: In his opening remarks at the NITI Aayog's fifth governing council meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the goal to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024, was challenging, but achievable.

Modi, according to an official release, stressed that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaVishwas".

Recalling the recent general elections as the world's largest democratic exercise, the prime minister said that it is now time for everyone to work for the development of India.

He spoke of a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, drought, flood, pollution, corruption and violence. The goal to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but can surely be achieved and stressed that the states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

Amid several parts of the country facing drought-like situation, Modi called for effective steps to tackle it by adopting 'per-drop, more-crop' strategy.

He said that the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water and states can also integrate various efforts towards water conservation and management.

This is the first meeting of the planning body after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed a new government at the centre after a stellar win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The meeting is being attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, union ministers and senior government officials.

Three Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrashekar Rao and Amarinder Singh skipped the meet.