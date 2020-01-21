  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Making earnest attempts to decriminalise company laws: Nirmala Sitharaman

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 21: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government's earnest attempt was to decriminalise everything that has to do with Companies Law or related acts as part of initiatives towards a $5 trillion economy.

    She said the government does not want a law that could treat every business house with suspicion.

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Delivering the Nani Palkhiwala Memorial lecture on Sunday evening here, Sitharaman said she was impressed with the comments made by TATA Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrashekharan who remarked that the government should trust people and its own citizens.

    States opposing CAA implementation is 'unconstitutional': Sitharaman

    "My first attempt and also an earnest attempt which continues today is to decriminalise everything to do with Companies law or related laws. The very point Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) keeps talking," she said.

    Sitharaman said in Companies Law, there are a number of sections leading to a criminal approach and penalties of even jail terms.

    "I had gone through this with a tooth comb. Decriminalising Companies Law ensuring no other act of government whether it is Income Tax or your PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) will have such an impact.

    We are making sure that aspect will be addressed," she said.

    Elaborating, she said "we do not want a law which is going to treat every business house with suspicion. That is not the intent of this government at all".

    She said it was one of the initiatives the government had planned as part of steps towards taking the country to a $5 trillion economy, ensuring trust between the government and businesses.

    Earlier, to a query posed by a member of the audience that the government was pumping money into banks which had huge non-performing assets, she said banks are required to perform critical functions in an economy.

    News broadcasters seek parity in GST with print media after meeting FM Sitharaman

    Sitharaman said once PA was around Rs 10 lakh crore.

    "It has come down to Rs 8 lakh crore, it has further come down now..when we are talking about NPA and when money is given to banks, it is not that the banks need to take that money and happy with that...go after those who failed the bank by not paying dues. Get the money back..," she said.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman economy finance minister

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue