    Makers of 'PM Narendra Modi' ​write to EC over stay on biopic

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Makers of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' have written to Election Commission (EC) seeking clarification on its decision staying its release.

    The letter states, "We seek clarification in this regard from your office as we intend to promote film in areas which are no more affected by MCC after end of polling on 29.4.19."

    Poster of PM Narendra Modi. File photo.

    The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the EC's decision not to allow its release during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

    Earlier, the Commission had watched the film fully on the basis of the April 15 court order and filed a report. It termed the work more of a 'hagiography' than a biography.

    PM Narendra Modi movie, a hagiography more than biography, EC panel tells SC

    The EC had told the court that the biopic "produces a political environment where an individual acquired cult status" and its public screening during the period when the model code of conduct is in operation would favour a particular political party.

    Several Opposition parties had complained to judicial authorities and the poll body about the film, alleging that it was a propaganda vehicle for the ruling BJP.

    The film traces Modi's life from childhood till the 2014 General Elections, which his party had won by a large majority.

