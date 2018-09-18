Maken resigns, Congress denies but the climax of drama yet to unfold

New Delhi, Sep 18: It seems all is not well in the Delhi Congress with the news of the resignation of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Maken that was later on denied by the grand old party. But it is most unlikely that he would continue as the state Congress chief. Meanwhile, the Congress has said that Maken has gone abroad for health check up.

There are many reasons being sighted by the party leaders and experts for these developments but the most obvious reason that people are talking about for his resignation being his health issue but there are many other reasons for his resignation. The most significant reason for all these development being termed that he was opposed to the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that he had not only tweeted by also gave statement against alliance it but the central leadership wanted to go for the alliance in which the Congress was supposed to get three Lok Sabha seats while AAP would be contesting on four seats. Sources said that it was almost finalised by the party leadership that elections will be contested jointly but Maken was not in its favour.

[Ajay Maken hasn't resigned, gone abroad for check-up, clarifies Congress]

Recently Maken organised three big rallies against sealing in Delhi one in east Delhi, the other in central Delhi and one more in north Delhi and all of them so successful that they had made the AAP jittery in Delhi. So it was not going down well with the party leadership as well. More interestingly Maken has become very week in the organisation despite being close to the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, there are many opponent in the party.

It was Maken actually promoted Randeep Singh Surejawala who is now very strong in the Congress organisation leaving Maken far behind. So many people were complaining about Maken to the central leadership but sources said that the turning point of this development has been the time when against the wishes of state party chief, Aam Aadmi Party was invited in the protest against Bharat Bandh in which Sanjay Singh participated.

Sources said that former Union minister Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) Sitaram Yechury, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and some other leaders were suggesting the Congress not to treat AAP as an untouchables. AAP was not sought any support for the election of President and vice president.

They were for the first time invited to join Congress' Bharat Bandh call against the hike in petroleum prices. It was done by the central leadership supposedly ignoring Ajay Maken. It is also said that behavior and arrogance of Maken was also harming the party and it was he who was responsible Arvinder Singh Lovely to quit the party former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was also not happy with him so when lots of complained reached to him forcing him to go and meet Lovely and also Sheila Dikshit. But sources said that whatever the Congress say at the moment but the party will get a new chief in Delhi soon that is for sure.