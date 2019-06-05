Make Yoga integral part of life, inspire others: Modi urges nation

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 5: Ahead of the World Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to make yoga an integral part of their lives.

Noting that the benefits of Yoga are immense, he also posted a short video on one of the yoga asanas. Last year too, he had posted several video clips on various yoga asanas.

"On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same," he tweeted.

National security to remain Modi government's top priority

The government has shortlisted Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi to hold national programmes on the International Yoga Day this year.

It would be the government's first mega public event after Modi took over as the prime minister for the second consecutive term. The first event was held in Delhi.

PTI