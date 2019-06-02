Make us an offer we can’t refuse: JD(U) on joining Modi government

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, June 02: With Bihar headed for assembly polls next year, JD(U) secretary general and chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said his party is against 'chhota bhai, bada bhai' approach in alliance, but will consider if BJP makes a "substantial proposal" for induction of its members in the Union Cabinet.

Commenting about JD(U)'s refusal in being part of the Modi government hours before the oath-taking ceremony, Tyagi said, "JD(U) was clear in its stand that we do not want any symbolic participation.

Amit Shah met Nitish ji ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and said even though BJP is in majority they want to give a symbolic representation to NDA allies. Nitish ji politely refused, but Shah again made a request on the morning of the day of oath-taking. The matter was once again discussed with the party's parliamentary board members and senior office-bearers, but everyone refused the offer of symbolic representation. JD(U) was not ready to accept 'chhota bhai, bada bhai' approach." Tyagi told TOI that JD(U) never made any demand in terms of the number of ministerial berths. "We were only saying JD(U) should be given proportionate representation so that we could give a fair representation to our social equation.

Proportional representation in cabinet needed, says Nitish Kumar

Joining the NDA-government isn't a big issue for the party, said Tyagi, adding, "Dialogues are open. If BJP makes any substantial proposal, we will consider it." Piyush Tripathi