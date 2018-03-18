Make Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Masjid-e-Aman in Lucknow: Shia Waqf Board chief writes to Rahul

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi on Sunday wrote to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and urged him to propose the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Masjid-e-Aman in Lucknow.

In a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rizvi asked him to take state his position on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

In February Rizvi landed in soup after saying that Muslims who are against the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya "must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh" or "join ISIS in Syria".

"Those who are opposing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and want to build the Babri Mosque there... people having such fundamentalist mentality should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such Muslims do not have any place in India (sic)," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

On March 14, the apex court dismissed the intervention application of 32 eminent persons in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, fixing March 23 as the next date of hearing.

The petitions before the judges relate to the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the title suit that had been pending for nearly six decades.

The dispute before the court was whether the 2.7 acres of disputed land on which the Babri Masjid was constructed belonged to the Sunni Central Waqf Board or to the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who claimed the land to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram, and thus entitled for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Thousands of Hindu karsevaks had demolished the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Around 2,000 people were killed in the riots that followed.

