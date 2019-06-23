Make process to get new water connections simple says Kejriwal

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 23: Chief Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to make the process for getting new water connections "as simple as possible" and to restart more than 100 "non-functional" tubewells in Malviya Nagar to ensure adequate water supply in the area.

At a meeting, attended by DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar and other senior officials, the chief minister was informed that people were facing problems due to the complex process of obtaining a new water connection.

Kejriwal directed the officials to discuss the issue immediately and make the process as simple as possible.

AIADMK look up to the Gods as water shortage continues

"Providing water to people is our duty. We should not have any complex rules for new water connections," he said.

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharati apprised the chief minister of the issues related to water supply in his area.

He said the previous government had entrusted the Malviya Nagar Water Services with the responsibility of ensuring round-the-clock supply in the area, but it provides only three hours of water to the residents daily.

Officials told Kejriwal that more than 100 tubewells were lying unused in the area.

The chief minister issued directions to restart these tubewells and all the booster pumping stations in the area to ensure enough water supply to residents.

The chief minister also directed that the work of road restoration after laying of sewer lines must be completed at the earliest.