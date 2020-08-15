Make in India and also Make for the World: Prime Minister Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," he said.

The Prime Minister said the country received record foreign direct investments during the last fiscal and even during the coronavirus pandemic, big global companies are looking towards India.

Also Read:

He said the FDI growth was recorded at 18 per cent last fiscal.

PM Modi reiterated the 'Vocal for Local' call and said that India should strive for meeting the needs of the world as well.

In his speech, the PM also wondered how long the country would continue to export raw materials and import finished products.

He said India has vast natural resources and need of the hour was value addition.

"Now we have to move ahead with the mantra of 'make for the world' along with Make in India," he said.

He further said that 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India's capacity, creativity and skills.

PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the seventh time in a row from Red Fort, he said there are numerous challenges in becoming self-reliant, but there are millions of solutions as well.

"India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," PM Modi said.

Citing an example of what India can do, he said before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventilators, but now it is in a position to export such items.