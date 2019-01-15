  • search
    Make CVC report on Alok Verma, minutes of Jan 10 meet public: Kharge writes to PM Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to bring in the public domain key documents related to sacked CBI chief Alok Verma, including the Central Vigilance Commission report.

    In his letter, Kharge further demanded that the PMO also release the report of Justice (retd) AK Patnaik's report and minutes of the January 10 Selection Committee meeting during which it was decided to remove CBI director Alok Verma from the job was taken.

    Make CVC report on Alok Verma, minutes of Jan 10 meet public: Kharge writes to PM Modi
    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

    Kharge has said this should be done "so the public can draw its own conclusions in this matter."

    Also Read | No end in sight: Now Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief challenged

    Kharge was the sole dissenter in the selection meeting held on January 10 to decide on the fate of Alok Verma.

    Calling the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as interim director of the agency "illegal", Kharge has asked for an immediate convening of the selection committee to appoint a new CBI Director without further delay.

    The selection committee is headed by Prime Minister and comprises Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India or a Justice nominated by him Justice A K Sikri had attended the January 10 meeting.

