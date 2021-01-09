Makar Sankranti 2021: Here is how Bengal, Assam celebrates the auspicious festival

Makar Sankranti: Centre sanctions Rs 37.8 cr for facelift of Parshuram Kund

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 37.87 crore for the facelift of Parshuram Kund pilgrimage site in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district, an official communiqué said on Friday.

Parshuram Kund is one of the most sacred places in the country which is visited by a large number of pilgrims throughout the year and thousands of people take a holy dip in the Lohit river during Makar Sankranti, the governor said.

"To make the place convenient for visitors by maintaining its sanctity, an inclusive development of the Kund was proposed by the state government and Rs 37.87 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for it," he said.

Thanking the Centre for sanctioning the project, Mishra said it will boost the sources of livelihood of the locals and lead to the socio-economic development of the area.

"There will be an improvement of the steps leading to the Kund, better services and suitable accommodation for visitors," he said.

The governor said the project must be completed at the earliest.

The tourism minister assured the governor of personally monitoring the project and said it will boost the tourism sector of the state.

Nalo thanked the governor for vigorously pursuing with the Centre for the approval of the project.