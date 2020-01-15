  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Makar Sankranti 2020: Colour the sky with kites

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 15: Colourful kites of different shapes and sizes dotted the sky in Jaipur on Tuesday, a day before the festival of Makar Sankranti.

    Makar Sankranti

    Makar Sankranti

    The festival, Makar Sankranti, which is generally celebrated on January 14 is dedicated to the sun god, is one of the most ancient Hindu festivals celebrated across India with much fanfare.

    Uttarayan event

    Uttarayan event

    The festival also marks the beginning of the auspicious period of Uttarayan. With the break of the dawn, people here, specially the children, started flying kites. "We purchased kites last night and spend the entire day flying them.

    Kite sales soar high

    Kite sales soar high

    The sale of kites and manja (thread) had soared high on Monday. "Along with kites, sky lanterns are also popular now and most of the people purchased them," Prakash Verma, a trader, said. The religious rituals associated with the festival will be performed on Wednesday.

    Amit Shah flies kite during in Uttarayan festival

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Uttarayan festival on January 14 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Shah flew kite and tasted sweets with the residents of a colony in Ahmedabad. Makar Sankranti or 'Uttarayan' in Gujarat, is the first festival that falls in the New Year. It is also known as the"Festival of Kites", the state of Gujarat celebrated this version of Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm. 'Uttarayan' is celebrated for two days.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    jaipur makar sankranti kite

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue