Makar Sankranti 2020: Colour the sky with kites

The festival, Makar Sankranti, which is generally celebrated on January 14 is dedicated to the sun god, is one of the most ancient Hindu festivals celebrated across India with much fanfare.

The festival also marks the beginning of the auspicious period of Uttarayan. With the break of the dawn, people here, specially the children, started flying kites. "We purchased kites last night and spend the entire day flying them.

The sale of kites and manja (thread) had soared high on Monday. "Along with kites, sky lanterns are also popular now and most of the people purchased them," Prakash Verma, a trader, said. The religious rituals associated with the festival will be performed on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Uttarayan festival on January 14 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Shah flew kite and tasted sweets with the residents of a colony in Ahmedabad. Makar Sankranti or 'Uttarayan' in Gujarat, is the first festival that falls in the New Year. It is also known as the"Festival of Kites", the state of Gujarat celebrated this version of Makar Sankranti with great enthusiasm. 'Uttarayan' is celebrated for two days.