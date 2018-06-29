English
  • Sports

Major’s wife killed: Nikhil Handa sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 29: The Patiala House court on Friday sent Major Nikhil Handa, accused of killing his colleague's wife, to a 14-day judicial custody

    On June 25, a Delhi Court granted Handa four-day judicial custody for allegedly killing Shailja Dwivedi, the wife of his fellow officer Major Amit Dwivedi.

    Major Handa

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed to have recovered a knife and remnants (ashes) of a burnt T-shirt from a roadside jungle near Meerut.

    Police said a team of west district police took the accused, Major Nikhil Rai Handa, to Meerut on Thursday. Police have recovered CCTV images of his car's movement at Daurala Toll near Meerut.

    Major Handa was arrested on June 24 from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in west Delhi on June 23. The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

    He was allegedly obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. He murdered her in a fit of rage when she refused, the Delhi Police have said.

    Read more about:

    indian army major wife murder

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue