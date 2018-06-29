Major’s wife killed: Nikhil Handa sent to judicial custody for 14 days

New Delhi, June 29: The Patiala House court on Friday sent Major Nikhil Handa, accused of killing his colleague's wife, to a 14-day judicial custody

On June 25, a Delhi Court granted Handa four-day judicial custody for allegedly killing Shailja Dwivedi, the wife of his fellow officer Major Amit Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed to have recovered a knife and remnants (ashes) of a burnt T-shirt from a roadside jungle near Meerut.

Police said a team of west district police took the accused, Major Nikhil Rai Handa, to Meerut on Thursday. Police have recovered CCTV images of his car's movement at Daurala Toll near Meerut.

Major Handa was arrested on June 24 from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of another Major's wife in west Delhi on June 23. The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area.

He was allegedly obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. He murdered her in a fit of rage when she refused, the Delhi Police have said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day