  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Majority reeling under 'roti-rozi' problem, PM talking about cake: Mayawati

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, July 07: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "size of the cake matters" remark, BSP supremo Mayawati said Sunday the PM is talking about cake for people when a majority of them is reeling under the problem of "roti-rozi".

    In a tweet, Mayawati said, "At a time, when a majority of population is reeling under basic problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment, illness, illiteracy and jobs and food (roti-rozi), the prime minister is talking about cake for them.

    File photo of Mayawati
    File photo of Mayawati

    "This is the pride of power and despotism, by which the entire country is affected."

    Her comments came a day after the prime minister dismissed as "professional pessimists" the critics of the Centre's target to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy within five years.

    Addressing party workers in Varanasi, Modi said his government's Budget for 2019-20 lays down a roadmap for nearly doubling the size of the economy.

    "Size of the cake matters. The larger the cake, larger pieces are what people will get. So we have set a target of making India a USD 5-trillion economy. Larger the size of the economy will be, the larger prosperity will it bring for the country," he said.

    Mayawati also said the government should shed its rhetoric (jumlebaaji), and become serious towards the basic problems of the 130 crore people of the country.

    More MAYAWATI News

    Read more about:

    mayawati narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue