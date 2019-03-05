Majority of Trinamool MPs remain ‘highly inactive’ in 16th Lok Sabha

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, March 5: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is the ruling party in West Bengal and currently the most powerful party in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led AITC had performed remarkably and won 34 seats out of 42 seats.

When a politician is elected to the Lok Sabha then he/she is supposed to raise issues of public importance in the house by regularly attending the sessions, asking questions, participating in debates and introducing Private Member Bills.

However, majority of the Trinamool MPs remained highly inactive by not meeting the national average of one or the other above mentioned Parliamentary parameters, says the data compiled by the PRS Legislative Research.

Surprisingly, almost 50 percent of the AITC MPs failed to meet the national average of attendance, debates, questions, and Private Member Bills, which were 80%, 67.1, 292, and 2.3 respectively.

Interestingly, the stars of Trinamool like Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, Kolkata Uttar MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, former Union Minister of State and Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari, Bengali actress and Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, and Bollywood actress & Bankura MP Moon Moon Sen figure on the list of worst performers among party MPs.

Abhishek 's attendance was 28%, debates (03), questions (48), and Private Member Bill (00).

Sudip Bandyopadhyay's attendance was 60%, debates (55), questions (00), and Private Member Bill (00). He is the fourth term MP.

Sisir Kumar Adhikari 's attendance was 46%. He asked 246 questions but neither participated in any debate nor introduced a single Private Member Bill.

Though Satabdi Roy was close to the national average of attendance with 74%, she performed poorly on other parameters. She participated in only four debates, asked only two questions, and did not introduce any Private Member Bill.

Moon Moon Sen registered 69% attendance and participated in one debate. She scored zero on the remaining parameters.

Others on the list are: Adhikari Deepak (Ghatal), Bijoy Chandra Barman (Jalpaiguri), Choudhury Mohan Jatua (Mathurapur), Idris Ali (Basirhat), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat), Mriganka Mahato (Purulia), Prasun Banerjee (Howrah), Saumitra Khan (Bishnupur), Subrata Bakshi (Kolkata Dakshin), Sugata Bose (Jadavpur), Tapas Paul (Krishnanagar), and Uma Saren (Jhargram).

Subrata Bakshi was the worst performer among the inactive MPs. His attendance was only 24% and did not participate in any debate, ask a single question or introduce Private Member Bill.

Uma Saren, who had won the CPI (M) bastion Jhargram seat as a new face with the second highest victory margin in the state in 2014, registered 61% attendance and like Bakshi failed on all other fronts.

Suvendu Adhikari (Tamluk) had also failed to meet the set average at the time when he resigned on May 28, 2016, to join the West Bengal Government. His brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who won the bye-election, also remained aloof from the Lok Sabha proceedings by failing on all the four parameters.

Renuka Sinha (Cooch Behar), who died on 17 Aug 2016, did not meet the national average and her replacement Partha Pratim Ray also remained inactive. Interestingly, Roy had drubbed his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Hemchandra Burman by a margin of 4.9 lakh votes in the bye-election. In 2014, Renuka Sinha 's victory margin was 38,000.

Sajda Ahmed (Uluberia), who won bye-election after the death of Sultan Ahmed, also could not meet the national average of all the four parameters.

Trinamool 's Two Best Performers

Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy was the star performer among Trinamool MPs, who crossed the national average of all the four Parliamentary parameters. Another good performer was Hooghly MP Ratna De, who touched or crossed the national average of attendance, debates, and questions.

Attendance

Only eight Trinamool MPs crossed or touched the national average of attendance.

They were Saugata Roy (90%), Ranaghat MP Tapas Mandal (89%), Bolpur MP Anupam Hazra (88%), Bardhaman-Durgapur MP Mamtaz Sanghamita (85%), Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal (83%), Arambagh Aparupa Poddar (82%), Barrackpur MP Dinesh Trivedi (82%), and Ratna De (80%).

Debates

MPs hold the government accountable by asking questions and participating in debates in Parliament.

Only four AITC MPs crossed the national average (67.1) of debates.

Saugata Roy was the frontrunner with participation in 227 debates, followed by Ratna De (107), Aparupa Poddar (83), and Mamtaz Sanghamita (82), Jaynagar MP Pratima Mondal participated in 66 debates and slightly missed the national average.

Questions

To hold the government accountable, MPs have the power to pose questions to various ministers. This is another parameter to assess the performance of the MPs.

The national average of questions asked by an MP was 292 during the 16th Lok Sabha.

Only three Trinamool MPs crossed the national average in this category: Saugata Roy was again top performer by asking 572 questions. Sunil Kumar Mondal was on the second spot with 327, and Ratna De on the third position with 310 questions.

However, three MPs asked more than 200 questions but missed the national average. They were Dinesh Trivedi (256), Sultan Ahmed (232), and Sisir Kumar Adhikari (246).

Private Member Bill

An MP who is not a minister may introduce a Private Member's Bill to highlight legislative gaps and address them.

Only three Trinamool MPs introduced Private Member Bills with only Saugata Roy crossing the national average by introducing five Bills. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sugata Bose introduced two Bills each but failed to meet the national average of 2.3.