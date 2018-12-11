Home News India Majority of Rajasthan ministers face defeat in the state Assembly elections

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: Results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections are almost clear and the Congress is going to form the government in the state but the most interesting aspect of this election is that most of the ministers in the Vasundhara Raje government have lost their elections and some are still trailing. Some such ministers who were denied tickets but contested elections too lost.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje defeated her Congress rival Manvendra Singh who had switched side from the BJP to Congress just before the elections and Vasundhara's home minister Gulab Chandra Kataria is leading and likely to win but Panchayti Raj minister Rajendra Rathore is trailing. But state agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini lost to his nearest rival. Sports minister Gajendra Singh Khivsar also lost his elections. Public works department minister Yunush Khan who was pitted against state Congress president Sachin Pilot too has to face defeat.

Ministers like Surendra Goal and Rajpal Singh too have lost the election in Rajasthan while one of the closest minister of the chief minister Kiran Maheshwari managed to win her election, she is former national general secretary of the BJP and was higher education minister in the state government. Some other ministers like Hem Singh Bhadana, Ajay Kilak, Babulal Bairwa and minority affairs minister Arun Chaturvedi and Amra Ram have lost their respective seats. Sri Chant Kripalani is trailing and Jaswant Singh did not contest.

Forest minister Rajkumar Rinwa too has lost the election, Surendrapal Titi, Otaram Dewasi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Khandela, Shushila Katara, Kamsa Meghwal and Kalicharan Sharaf too have lost election. Out of these Surendra Goal, Hem Singh Bhadana, Rajkumar Rinwa were not given party ticket while Nand Lal Mina and Jashwant Singh Meena themselves asked not to contest election. Shushila Katara and Dhan Singh Rawat were also denied ticket but they too lost their elections.