Police bust Jaish module in Srinagar planning terror attack on Republic Day, 5 nabbed

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 16: Ahead of Republic day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday nabbed three terrorists and averted major terror attack planned on January 26 and worked out two earlier grenade attacks.

"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

It said that huge expolsive material has been recovered from the five terror operatives.

"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.

Last week, three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or ISIS have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said. The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.

The Delhi Police is already on alert for Republic Day and is keeping a close watch on all the suspects, along with the police is also taking quick action on intelligence information.

Earlier on Dec 26, five people were arrested and 10 detained in a major operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today.