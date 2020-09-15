YouTube
    Major rejig effected in West Bengal IPS cadre

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 15: In a major reshuffle effected in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday made Tathagata Basu the new deputy commissioner (DC) of the New Town zone of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a notification here said.

    Basu, who was the superintendent of police, Hooghly (Rural), was replaced by DC Central Zone, Barrackpore Police, Amandeep, the notification issued by the government said.

    Major rejig effected in West Bengal IPS cadre
    Representational Image

    Rashid Munir Khan was appointed as DC, South Suburban Division (Jadavpur), Kolkata Police, while Kamanasish Sen replaced him as the Baruipur SP, it said.

    Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP

    Santosh Nimabalkar, the SP of Coochbehar, has been shifted to Darjeeling. Mohammed Sana Akhtar replaced Nimabalkar in Cooch Behar.

    Amarnath K, who was posted in Darjeeling, has now been appointed as the SP of the state Special Task Force (STF), replacing Aashish Maurya.

    Maurya has been made the DC Central Zone of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the notification added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
    X