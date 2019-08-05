Major policy decision on Jammu and Kashmir expected today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: A major policy decision is expected on Jammu and Kashmir today. The announcement would be made after the Union Cabinet meeting that would be held at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, here.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Cabinet would discuss the Kashmir issue, following which an announcement would be made. There is no cause for panic and the only intention would be to restore peace in the Valley, the source also said.

The source further said that the intention is to restore peace and bring about development in the state.

Will Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi decide on scrapping Article 35A in J&K?

Meanwhile the situation in the Valley is being monitored closely from Delhi. Internet services have been shut and the situation is being monitored by the Intelligence and Security chiefs.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting relating to security review. The meeting was held with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba.

Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Amit Shah would visit the state this week and a plan is being chalked out to this effect.

During his visit, Shah would hold deliberations with top officials. The Centre has not made it clear why it had to rush in additional troops to the Valley. The security agencies have however maintained that the move was aimed at thwarting any mis-adventure by Pakistan.

Amidst a looming threat of a terror attack the Amarnath Yatra too had been called off. All pilgrims were told to leave the Valley immediately.

Shah is expected to visit the state after the Parliament session is over. His visit to Jammu will be followed by one to the Kashmir Valley.

All schools, colleges to remain shut in Jammu today

The Governor of the state, Satyapal Malik after meeting with several local leaders on Saturday said that people should not believe rumours and added that he has no information about any change to the constitutional position in the state. The statement comes in the wake of rumours that Article 35A may be abrogated.