    Major overhaul in security cover to VIPs: Here is the full list whose security has been downgraded

    New Delhi, July 24: The Union Home Ministry has undertake a major review of the security cover of various VIPs.

    Representational Image

    The home ministry has reviewed the security cover of former UP chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav among others.

    NSA Doval's son get 'Z' category security cover

    Here is the full list:

    Lalu Prasad removed from central protectee list

    UP MLA, Sangeet Som downgraded from Z to Y

    Security of ISRO chairman removed

    Ex MPs Avtar Singh, Jitendra Swamy, Rama Gurmeet Singh and Sabir Ali removed from central list

    Akhilesh Yadav taken over Z plus NSG protectee list

    Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha taken off central list

    Kalraj Mishra, Meira Kumar take off central list

    Grandson of Pranab Mukherjee taken off central list

    Daughter and grandson of Manmohan Singh off central list

    Satish Mishra take off Z plus list. Will get Z security in UP

    Babulal Marandi to get Z cover in Jharkhand only

    Vijay Kumar, advisor to J&K Governor to get Z plus cover in LWE affected states

    Abhijeet Mukherjee, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Digvijaya Singh, A K Antony, Manish Tewari, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya Yashwant Sinha: Security downgraded

    Veena Devi, Uday Singh, Brajesh Pathak,Anupam Hazra, R Chidambaram and Deependra Hooda: Security withdrawn

    O P Mathur; Achrya Pramod Krishnam, Indresh Kumar; Udit Raj, Ram Shankar Katheria: Taken off from the protection list of central security forces.

    Dinesh Sharma, Rana Gurmit Sodhi, Sabir Ali, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Adya Prasad Pandey, T K Alex: Taken off the central list.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
