Major IPS reshuffle: West Bengal govt appoints Soumen Mitra as new chief of Kolkata Police

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 06: Soumen Mitra has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, in a major reshuffle ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal.

The existing CP Anuj Sharma has been shifted to the CID as Additional Director General of Police. A total of 24 IPS were reshuffled on Saturday.

The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll in the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar. The state poll is due in April-May.