YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major IPS reshuffle: West Bengal govt appoints Soumen Mitra as new chief of Kolkata Police

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 06: Soumen Mitra has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, in a major reshuffle ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    The existing CP Anuj Sharma has been shifted to the CID as Additional Director General of Police. A total of 24 IPS were reshuffled on Saturday.

    The Election Commission had named Mitra as the commissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly poll in the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar. The state poll is due in April-May.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X