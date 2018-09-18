Major Gogoi posted out of 53 RR and attached to Victor Force

Srinagar, Sep 18: After being indicted by an Army Court of Inquiry(CoI) for "fraternising" with a local woman in Srinagar last month, Major Leetul Gogoi, who had made headlines last year over the human shield row, has been shifted out of his unit 53 Rashtriya Rifles and attached to Awantipora-based Victor Force headquarters.

Last month, the CoI instituted by the army indicted Gogoi, an officer with 53 Rashtriya Rifles -- a specialized anti-militancy force for Jammu and Kashmir, on two counts -- "fraternising" with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area".

It recommended Summary of Evidence against him, a step before court martial proceedings are initiated.

The officer, whose decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir on April 9 last year as a shield against stone-pelting by a mob had kicked up a huge controversy, will now face Summary of Evidence, a process similar to framing of charges in civilian court.

Gogoi was detained by police in May following an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a Srinagar hotel with an 18-year-old woman.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".