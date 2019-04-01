  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major Gogoi faces loss of seniority

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The court martial proceedings against Major Leetul Gogoi, who was at the centre of the 2017 "human shield" controversy, have been completed and he may face reduction in seniority as a punishment for "fraternising" with a local woman in Srinagar last year, officials said.

    Major Leetul Gogoi
    Major Leetul Gogoi

    The court martial process against his driver, Sameer Malla, who was facing charges of unauthorised absence from the unit, was also completed and he is likely to be given a "severe reprimand".

    Major Gogoi posted out of 53 RR and attached to Victor Force

    Malla was recruited in the Territorial Army in 2017 and he was posted with 53 sector of Rashtriya Rifles.

    After completion of proceedings, the two men have been held guilty on two counts - fraternising with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and being away from the place of duty while in operational area, officials said.

    Statements of the accused as well as other witnesses were recorded by the Army court and the punishment, which will be vetted by the Army headquarters, has been given, they added.

    The Army Court of Inquiry had recommended disciplinary action against Major Gogoi after it indicted him as well as his driver for the Srinagar hotel incident on May 23 last year.

    Major Gogoi was detained by police following an altercation with the hotel staff when he was allegedly trying to enter inside with an 18-year-old girl.

    The girl had expressed her unwillingness to depose during the proceedings and informed the Army authorities that she had given a statement before a magistrate and the same should be treated as her final stand.

    More trouble as Srinagar court orders probe into Major Gogoi's conduct

    She also stated that she had gone out with Major Gogoi of her own will, besides disclosing that she had become a friend of the Army officer through his fake Facebook profile, where he had named himself Ubaid Arman.

    Major Gogoi had hit the headlines after he tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, 2017.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    major leetul gogoi jammu and kashmir indian army srinagar

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue