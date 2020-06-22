Major General level talks between India-China underway at Ladakh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: Major General level talks between India and China are underway at Ladakh.

It may be recalled that three rounds of talks had taken place last week following the violent brawl at Galwan Valley on June 15. Meanwhile there would be diplomatic level talks at the Joint Secretary level too this week.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will take part in the foreign minister level trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting on June 23.

No escalation at India-China border, but heavy military build up has made situation very tense

Jaishankar will interact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi through video conferencing, New Delhi has confirmed.

Rajnath Singh in Russia: Tension with China to figure in defence minister talks | Oneindia News

The meet would be a crucial one as it comes in the wake of the tensions between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting is an important one and comes in the wake of talks being held at the military level as well.

All eyes would be on this meet. Sources tell OneIndia, that the issue pertaining to the border tensions is likely to be raised by India. Talks are on at the military level and the diplomatic channels have already been opened up. Jaishankar is likely to raise the issue relating to the prevailing situation, the source also said.