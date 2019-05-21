Major fire breaks at commercial hub in Thiruvananthapuram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: A massive Fire broke out in a commercial building at MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot.

The fire was reported from a shop-cum-godown of mattresses, umbrellas, bags and other items on the Power House Road at around 9 a.m. after traders nearby detected black smoke emanating from the building.

R Prasad, Director (Technical) Kerala Fire And Rescue Services said,''We received info at 9:30 am, about 28 vehicles and 200 firemen participated in the rescue operations. We contained the fire in the building, it's under control. Two firemen sustained injuries.''

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Dr. Shashi Tharoor INC Winner 2,97,806 34% 15,470 Sri. O Rajagopal BJP Runner Up 2,82,336 32% 0 2009 Shashi Tharoor INC Winner 3,26,725 44% 99,998 Adv. P Ramachandran Nair CPI Runner Up 2,26,727 31% 0 + More Details