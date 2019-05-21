Major fire breaks at commercial hub in Thiruvananthapuram

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: A massive Fire broke out in a commercial building at MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot.

    The fire was reported from a shop-cum-godown of mattresses, umbrellas, bags and other items on the Power House Road at around 9 a.m. after traders nearby detected black smoke emanating from the building.

    R Prasad, Director (Technical) Kerala Fire And Rescue Services
    R Prasad, Director (Technical) Kerala Fire And Rescue Services said,''We received info at 9:30 am, about 28 vehicles and 200 firemen participated in the rescue operations. We contained the fire in the building, it's under control. Two firemen sustained injuries.''

    However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

