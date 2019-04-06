Major decision: 919 un-deserving persons in J&K lose security cover

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Terming them as undeserving, the Jammu and Kashmir state administration in consultation with the Centre has withdrawn security cover to 919 persons.

This move led to 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles to be used in providing security cover in other law and order duties in the state. The list of those persons who lost their security cover includes 22 separatists of J&K.

A security audit was conducted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. It was decided that the separatists in particular who fuel anti-national activities should not be given security cover.

Will security cover for Kashmir separatists be reviewed?

The security establishment felt that the police personnel deployed for giving security cover to such persons could be better utilised instead. The Union Home Ministry felt that several undeserving persons were being given security cover.

It has been decided that the security cover of 919 un-deserving persons would be taken back following a detailed review, a Home Ministry official informed OneIndia.