  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major decision: 919 un-deserving persons in J&K lose security cover

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Terming them as undeserving, the Jammu and Kashmir state administration in consultation with the Centre has withdrawn security cover to 919 persons.

    This move led to 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles to be used in providing security cover in other law and order duties in the state. The list of those persons who lost their security cover includes 22 separatists of J&K.

    Major decision: 919 un-deserving persons in J&K lose security cover
    Representational Image

    A security audit was conducted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. It was decided that the separatists in particular who fuel anti-national activities should not be given security cover.

    Will security cover for Kashmir separatists be reviewed?

    The security establishment felt that the police personnel deployed for giving security cover to such persons could be better utilised instead. The Union Home Ministry felt that several undeserving persons were being given security cover.

    It has been decided that the security cover of 919 un-deserving persons would be taken back following a detailed review, a Home Ministry official informed OneIndia.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir law and order

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue