    Major change is likely in Rajasthan Congress in view of leaders getting elected to Assembly

    New Delhi, Dec 27: There is a possibility of big change in the organisational structure of the Congress in Rajasthan before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. State Congress may not get a complete change with an entirely new state team but also some more people are likely to be inducted in the state organisation.

    Around two dozens of the state office bearers have become either MLA or ministers in the Rajasthan government and there were some office bearers who rebelled against the party to contest elections as independent candidates against the official candidate of the party. They have been expelled from the Congress. So some space is created by these leaders.

    Office bearer in the state Congress Raghu Sharma, Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Govind Singh Dotasra, Uday Lal Anjana and Pramod Jain are now ministers in the Ashok Gehlot government. Jaipur city Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Jaipur rural president Rajendra Yadav have been made ministers.

    State Youth Congress president Ashok Chandna too has been made the minister and even state Congress Seva Dal president Rakesh Parikh has been elected MLA from Masooda. After these leaders becoming MLAs and minister now their focus will be on the government and their constituencies. So the party might reshuffle the organisation entirely.

    The expansion of the organisation is most likely to be done in the next year. It is being said that such leaders will be preferred in the expansion who had been left out in Assembly elections and were not given tickets. They will be given important responsibility in the organisation.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 6:31 [IST]
