  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Drones Sharad Pawar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Major bus accident in Telangana, 15 injured

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Sep 26: At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet on Wednesday night. Injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the nearest hospital by the local police and Highway Authority Rescue Team members.

    Massive bus accident in Telangana, 15 injured
    Massive bus accident in Telangana, 15 injured

    Reportedly, the bus belonging to a travel agency named Diwakar travels with registration number AP02TC7695, was on its way to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam. It shot off the road and fell sideways near Durajpally village.

    The bus started at Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on Wednesday. In all, 50 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the incident.

    Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives

    After getting the information local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to an Area hospital at Suryapet for treatment. The police suspect that the driver could have slept in the wheel leading to the accident.

    More BUS ACCIDENT News

    Read more about:

    bus accident telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue