Major bus accident in Telangana, 15 injured

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Sep 26: At least 15 people were injured after a bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad overturned near Durajpalli village in Suryapet on Wednesday night. Injured passengers were rescued and shifted to the nearest hospital by the local police and Highway Authority Rescue Team members.

Reportedly, the bus belonging to a travel agency named Diwakar travels with registration number AP02TC7695, was on its way to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam. It shot off the road and fell sideways near Durajpally village.

The bus started at Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on Wednesday. In all, 50 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the incident.

After getting the information local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to an Area hospital at Suryapet for treatment. The police suspect that the driver could have slept in the wheel leading to the accident.