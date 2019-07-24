  • search
    Major bureaucratic re-shuffle approved

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: The Union Government on Wednesday approved a major bureaucratic re-shuffle. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved various Secretary level appointments.

    File photo

    IAS Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Power has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. IAS Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Power.

    IAS Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance appointed as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

    Anuradha Mitra, Member (Finance), Digital Communications Commission, in Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs against existing vacancy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 21:34 [IST]
